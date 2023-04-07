BRUNSWICK – Ruth B. Peck died peacefully at The Garden, MidCoast Senior Health in Brunswick on March 29, 2023. She was 95 years old.

She leaves behind four daughters, Nancy R. Peck of Northfield, Vt.; Deborah R. Peck of Cape Elizabeth, Judith C. Peck of San Francisco, Calif., and Carol P. Robins of Whitefield, as well as two sons-in-law; and four grandchildren.

For complete obituary, visit https://www.funeralalternatives.net/