PORTLAND – Anne M. Foley, 92, of Portland died on Monday April 3, 2023.

She was born on March 29, 1931 in Portland, the oldest daughter of Thomas and Anna (Legere) Foley. She attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Cathedral High School in Portland.

Upon graduation in 1949 she entered religious life as a Sister of Mercy, earned her degree in Education and was an elementary school teacher at Catholic Schools throughout Maine. She left the Sisters of Mercy in 1970, maintained her vocation as a layperson and kept a strong connection to the Sisters throughout her life.

She was a constant presence at her sisters and brother’s homes where she was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews. She never missed a family gathering. She was a loyal companion to her dear friend, Nancy Drugge, and a selfless caregiver of her mother until her death in 1993.

After leaving the Sisters of Mercy, Ms. Foley became a medical office manager until 1987 when she went to work for Blue Cross Blue Shield until her retirement in 1997.

Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida with her siblings and visiting Ireland twice. She loved her Irish heritage and did extensive genealogy research which she used to plan visits to the churches where her ancestors were baptized.

She loved animals raising both dogs and cats in her life. She had a great affection for her Samoyeds who were always a great hit with her nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and was particularly fond of mystery novels.

Ms. Foley was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2006 and her family is grateful to the professionals at St. Joseph’s who cared for her with great compassion for the past 12 years.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Dorothy Maloney and Barbara Vail.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas Foley; and numerous nieces, nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday April 22 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross in South Portland, with committal prayers to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Catholic Charities of Maine to honor Anne’s life. https://www.ccmaine.org/donate/in-memory-gifts.