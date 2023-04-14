SACO – Donna Mae Alexander, 78, formerly of Buckfield and Saco, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Avita Memory Care in Wells. She was born in Portland on March 17, 1945, the daughter of Walter Alexander and Bernice “Bunny” Brackett Alexander. She grew up on the Old Pool Road alongside her brother and best friend, Marshall Alexander.

She graduated from Biddeford High School in 1963 and received her RN from Central Maine General Hospital in 1967. After serving in the Air Force, Donna returned to Maine where she resided in Buckfield for over 40 years with her soul mate, Lawrence Manchester. Together they enjoyed their country home and all of nature. Saturday nights they often liked to kick up their heels with a polka or two at the local square dance. They always looked forward to spending the 4th of July with their Connecticut friends … camping in the field by the pond Larry created.

ln 2017, after Larry’s passing, Donna moved to Saco to be closer to family and old friends. She enjoyed meeting and socializing with her many new neighbors. ln summer, she eagerly awaited fried clams at Ken’s Place and ice cream at Fielder’s Choice. She was an avid dog lover, who enjoyed the companionship of many throughout her lifetime … her last being a sweet Labradoodle named “Happi”.

Donna is survived by her brother, Marshall and family; her son, Jeffrey Mason and family; along with numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held May 6 at 11 a.m., at Dennett, Craig and Pate officiated by Rev. Beverly Lowell of the United Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to United Baptist Church or the charity of one’s choice.