ROCKLAND – Alberta D. Bailey, 92, wife of the late Rev. Clyde Bailey, formerly of Woolwich, South Gardner, Portland, and Ft. Myers, Fla., went peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father, Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family, at Quarry Hill in Camden.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. An additional hour of visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to a Home-Going Celebration 11 a.m., Thursday, April 20 at West Rockport Baptist Church, Park Street, Rockport. Marna will be laid to rest privately at a later date, beside her husband at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich.

To read a full obituary or share a memory with Alberta's family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.