SOUTH PORTLAND – David Patrick McInnis, 58, formerly of Westbrook, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side following a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

David was born in Portland on Dec. 31, 1964, the son of Frederick F. and Elizabeth J. (Lyden) McInnis. David was an active boy who loved being a Boy Scout, an altar boy, and was fondly known as “Pretzel” among his many friends.

David suffered the first of two traumatic brain injuries in 1983 at the age of 18. True to his personality, he worked hard in rehab and battled his way back to independence when he sustained a second brain injury at the age of 29. After more rehab and multiple group home settings, David moved into Pride House in 1995 and lived there until his passing.

David enjoyed cookouts and holiday parties at the group home and he had nicknames for everyone. He could always be found with a cup of coffee and was famous for his unbelievable luck at scratch tickets. David was cared for and loved by both residents and staff and will be sadly missed by them all.

Despite the adversity David faced, he never complained and approached each obstacle with a positive attitude. He was kind, generous, and loved being with his family. David especially loved going out to eat to celebrate someone’s birthday, and he adored his mother immensely.

David was predeceased by his father, Fred McInnis in 2011; and his brother, Daniel J. McInnis in 1982.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Jane) McInnis; a brother, Matthew J. McInnis, and sister, Maureen and her husband Matt Sylvia, all of Westbrook; along with many cousins, aunts and an uncle.

David will be sadly missed by all those who knew him; he touched many lives with his kind spirit and happy nature.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Nancy Pezzullo at Hospice of Southern Maine for the exceptional care she gave to David during his illness. Also, the family thanks the staff at Pride House, especially April Wheeler and Julia Butts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. A private burial will occur at a later date at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Cemetery on Stroudwater Street in Westbrook.

To view David’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.