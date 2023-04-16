PORTLAND – John, 70, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Maine Medical Center, on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He served as a Portland police officer, a pastor with The Salvation Army and, in retirement, drove tour buses for Custom Coach, loving the opportunity to meet new people and to travel.

He was loved everywhere he went. So many people were impacted with his witty sense of humor and his genuine love for them.

He was a man deeply devoted to his family, leaving behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Margaret Bennett; sons Christopher John and Matthew Howard Bennett; granddaughters Madison Suzanne and Cassidy Elaine Bennett.

“Yea, thou I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For thou art with me…”

The Lord has taken John to his eternal home.