PORTLAND – John, 70, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Maine Medical Center, on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He served as a Portland police officer, a pastor with The Salvation Army and, in retirement, drove tour buses for Custom Coach, loving the opportunity to meet new people and to travel.
He was loved everywhere he went. So many people were impacted with his witty sense of humor and his genuine love for them.
He was a man deeply devoted to his family, leaving behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Margaret Bennett; sons Christopher John and Matthew Howard Bennett; granddaughters Madison Suzanne and Cassidy Elaine Bennett.
“Yea, thou I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For thou art with me…”
The Lord has taken John to his eternal home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.