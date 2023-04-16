GORHAM – Martha (Hicks) Ousback, 79, passed away peacefully Monday evening, April 3, 2023 at Maine Medical Center succumbing to COPD after a 10-plus year journey.

Martha was born on Feb. 12, 1944 to Melvin and Ruth (Alexander) Hicks in Boston, Mass. Martha and family enjoyed early days in Laconia, N.H. before moving to Bristol, N.H. in 1955. Martha attended and graduated in 1962 from Bristol Memorial High School. While in school she was a basketball cheerleader, carnival queen contestant and also found her life-long love of dancing at the Country Belle. Martha was known in those days as a much disciplined individual never moving forward with her week until all her ironing was complete on Sunday.

Following high school she graduated from Colby Junior College in New London, N.H. She married her loving husband of 52 years, Paul, initially living in Portland, and ultimately settled in Cumberland to raise their family. Paul and Martha enjoyed many years in Cumberland sharing good times with the early 1970s settlers of the community (sports, snowmobiling, boating, Val Halla etc.)

Following their early Maine years was a journey back to Bristol where Martha enjoyed her working days at Dead River Company. A final stop in Portland in the 2000s, then off to the sunshine state and retirement years – settling in St. Augustine, Fla.

During her lifetime Martha worked for the Town of Cumberland schools, the local dentist as a dental assistant, CSR at Dead River Company (Bristol), a bookkeeping effort on occasion and lastly, as a Long Term Disability specialist at Aetna. Work for Martha was always fulfilling and done with strength and commitment similar to her early days at the ironing board. She was a loyal friend to many, feisty on occasion, and will be missed by all.

Her husband, Paul, predeceased her Nov. 9, 2017, in Green Cove Springs, Fla.

Martha is survived by her two sons, Erik (Kim) Gorham, Christian (Amber) Steamboat Springs, Colo.; three sisters, Janet Kinch (Howard) of Mexico Beach, Fla., Dorothea Auchterlonie (Dennis) Ashland, N.H. and Ocklawaha, Fla., Pricilla Signorelli (Tony) Ormand Beach, Fla., and one brother, Charles Hicks (Cindy) of Bay Village, Ohio; two grandchildren, Alexander James of Gorham and Greyson Grant of Steamboat Springs, Colo.

A final note of thanks to the tremendous staff at the Inn at Village Square, Gorham, who aided Martha in so many ways on the often difficult journey of aging.

To express condolences, share a memory, and participate in Martha’s online tribute please visit http://www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life will be held in Bristol later this summer. Details will follow within the online tribute once finalized. Condolences via mail may be sent to Ousback Family, P.O. Box 925, Gorham, ME 04038.

