PORT CLYDE – Sally (Lothrop) MacVane passed away after a period of declining health on April 7, 2023 at her home in Port Clyde surrounded by her husband and loving family.

Sally was born in Boston on Jan. 6, 1935 to Gilbert and Ruth Lothrop and grew up in Reading, Mass. She graduated from Reading Memorial High School and completed her freshman year at Westbrook Junior College in Westbrook, having married George “Buddy” Murdock.

Sally was a wonderful mother who said her children were her greatest accomplishment. She was an accomplished writer and watercolorist. In addition to being a talented actress, she was gifted with a beautiful singing voice, and was a valuable member of several community theater groups including Camden Community Theater, in Camden and Lincoln Street Center for the Arts, in Rockland.

She worked for The Reading Chronicle as the advertising manager and leaving that position she opened a bookstore called The Book Nook with her dear friend, Theresa Bond in downtown Reading, Mass.

With her children grown and three out of four living on Monhegan Island, Sally and Buddy moved and purchased the Monhegan General Store in 1979. As the only grocery store on the island, it was a busy place in the summer. It was Sally’s entrepreneurial spirit that contributed to the success of the general store she owned.

Sally divorced Buddy and partnered with Bob and Mary Burton as store owners. It was during this time that she met her husband and the love of her life, Captain Bruce MacVane, whom she married on June 18, 1988, in the family’s Monhegan home.

Together the adventures began. Selling her share of the Monhegan Store to her partners, she moved off the island. Their love of travel led them to multiple destinations such as England, Scotland, Italy, Canary Islands, NovaScotia, Hawaii and many more.

She completed her education by graduating summa cum laude from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in English.

She was hired as the editor of the Camden Herald, in Camden. Sally also resumed her theatrical career, while refocusing it from performing to directing which she said gave her even greater satisfaction.

Sally left the newspaper and opened Gallery by the Sea in Port Clyde. There she represented the works of many well known artists, including Leo Brooks, Emily Muir, Sylvia Murdock, Nat Lewis, Otty Merrill, Wilder Oaks, Kathleen Fox, Chuck Paine, and Bradley Hendershot. Sally closed the gallery to spend her retirement at her home in Port Clyde but she never stopped writing and published her book of short stories: “The Red Boat” in 2020.

We will forever miss her beautiful smile and loving support but cherish the memories and time we had with her.

Sally was predeceased by her parents Gil and Ruth Lothrop; and her grandson, Ben Murdock.

She is survived by her husband Bruce; her sister, Iris Miller; her daughters Kim Murdock and her husband Josh Mostel, Katy (Murdock) Boegel, her sons John Murdock and his wife Winnie and Daniel Murdock and his wife Sylvia. She is also survived by two stepchildren whom she loved and regarded as her own, Melinda MacVane and her husband Dave Lane and Bonnie Jean MacVane. Sally is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristina Mitchell, Kyle Murdock, Wolfgang Boegel, Nathan Boegel, Amelia Murdock, Devon MacVane, Javahn Smith, Maire Johnson, Christian Farr; and great-grandchildren Ava Mitchell, Isla Mitchell, Finnegan Mitchell and Ariel Murdock. In addition, Sally leaves behind her cousins, nieces and their families; as well as many dear friends, including lifelong friends Helen Morrison and Theresa Bond.

The family wishes to thank the Sussman House Hospice at Home nurses and caregivers for allowing Sally to pass as she wished, with her family in her own home filled with a lifetime of beautiful things.

A memorial service will be planned for early July in Port Clyde.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the

Sussman House, in Rockland, on Sally’s behalf.