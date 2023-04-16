PORTLAND – Tim Curran, 68, of Portland, passed away in his home on April 12, 2023, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He fought relentlessly, not allowing his diagnosis or treatments stop him from doing what he loved and spending time with his family.

Tim was born in Portland on March 8, 1955, to William and Joan Curran. He grew up with his sisters and brother in Westbrook and Portland, making friends everywhere he went. His childhood was filled with special memories of time spent with his grandmother Zilphy Martin. He attended Deering High School and SMVTI, where he was a co-captain of both basketball teams. It was at SMVTI that he began to master the craft of welding.

In 1979 he met the love of his life, Melinda, and they were married less than a year later, on May 31, 1980. They began a family giving birth to three boys, Patrick, Shaun, and Kalen. He started his career with Boilermakers Local 29 in 1982. Tim’s love for his boys was relentless, never allowing long grueling days on the job to stop him from attending sports games, practices, or even tryouts. Summers were spent at the beach and camping up and down the Maine coast. If he wasn’t working, he was spending time with his family, weightlifting, woodworking, gardening, cooking, or teaching himself one of the many hobbies he specialized in throughout his life.

He was committed to ongoing learning through self-teaching, fiercely determined to try to understand new concepts and master new skills throughout his life. After he retired in 2010, he began making high-quality pens and bar tools in his workshop. He was beyond proud when a local men’s store began selling his pens in downtown Portland. He was a musician that was self-taught at guitar, keyboard, and harmonica. His love for blues music inspired him and Melinda to create enjoyable memories with friends and family, attending blues festivals from Tampa, Fla. to Rockland.

Tim was a simple man with a passion for tradition. His strength, humor, and unique intellect made lasting impressions on everyone he conversed with. He will be missed by everyone fortunate enough to have called him a friend.

He is survived by his loving wife, Melinda; sons Patrick and his wife Kendra, Shaun and his wife Marisa, and Kalen; grandchildren Calvin, Kasen, Colton, and Kamdyn; mother, Joan; sisters Michaelene, Kathy, and Maureen, brother, Tiger; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, William; grandmother, Zilphy; niece, Kelly and nephew, Will.

The family will forever hold deep gratitude to his oncologist, Dr. Jessica Bien, at Maine Health and his hospice nurse, Catilin, for their unwavering support and guidance throughout the final stages of his journey.

A time of sharing and remembering will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday April 22 at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland, ME 04102, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

To share memories of Tim or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider donations in Tim’s memory to

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society:

gahumane.org or

Hospice of Southern Maine: hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

