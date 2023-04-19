HARPSWELL – Daniel Lee Bisson, 62 years old, passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 16 at his home.

Dan worked at Bath Iron Works for 42 years. The last 32 years was at the Harding’s Plant in maintenance. His work crew was like a family and enjoyed his time with them.

Dan was a very giving, caring person. He cared so deeply for the people around him and made an impact on many lives. He liked surprising people with gifts and loved to help people. It’s been often said he would give you the shirt off his back.

Dan spent a lot of his free time with his friends and family, at his camp in Plymouth Maine, hunting, watching the races and boating. He loved big parties with fireworks and friends!

Dan was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Helene Bisson.

Dan is survived by; his wife Teresa Bisson; son Dustin Bisson and his wife Jennifer and grandchildren Harper, Carter and Beckett; brother Tim Bisson and wife Lisa, all of Harpswell; stepdaughter, Molly Carmichael and her husband Gregg, Jr. and children Allison and Olivia of Durham; brother Mike Bisson and his wife Donna of Virginia, and his sister Karen Lentz and her husband Jerry of Brunswick; as well as his nieces and nephews, Joseph Bisson, Kevin Bisson, Steven Bisson, Marissa Bisson and Abby Lentz.

The family of Dan would like to send out a huge thank you to Hartwell and Gail Prince, Andy Pennell, Greg Douglas, John Hook, Heath Skinner, Lonnie Martin, Russell Hopkins, Steve Tondreau and anyone else who has been so helpful in making his life easier and happier through his cancer journey.

A casual celebration of life will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. at his Uncle Hartwell Prince’s home at 1200 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell Maine.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

the Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department

