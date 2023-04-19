WESTBROOK – Timothy Robert Belanger, 59, died at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough on April 15, 2023. He was born to Robert L. and Ellen (Johnson) Belanger in Westbrook.

After relocating to South Portland when he was a child, Tim moved through the local school system, graduating from SPHS in 1981. After high school, he graduated from Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1985, with a degree in archeology. Immediately after graduation, he participated in an archaeological dig in Kentucky for six months. With limited opportunities to fulfill his love of history and archeology, the Maine coast drew him back home.

﻿Tim held several jobs where he discovered and expanded upon his love of cooking. He and former wife Maureen welcomed their daughter Alexandra (Allie) in 1994, who was the absolute joy of his life. The family made several moves between Maine and Massachusetts, with Tim once again settling back in the area he grew up in. Tim and his current wife, Rebekah, enjoyed a shared love of history, photography, Fort Williams Park, exploring old cemeteries, and their fur babies. Tim had an encyclopedic knowledge of anything related to World War II, was a die-hard fan of Marvel comics long before the MCU was a thing, was a voracious reader, and had a great love for Bek, Allie, and his mom.

﻿Tim was predeceased by his father, Robert (Bob). He is survived by his wife Rebekah; daughter Allie; mother Ellen; stepson Zach; siblings Keith (Melissa), Kevin (Kathy), Deborah (Benjamin) Morse, Christopher (Elizabeth); nieces Emma and Claire, nephews Kyle and Nicholas; and numerous Johnson and Belanger aunts, uncles, and cousins.

﻿The family would like to share their love and thanks to the staff at Gosnell for their compassionate care and support of Tim and his loved ones.

A time of sharing and remembering will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday April 21,2023 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue.

﻿To share memories of Tim or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athurtchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Tim’s memory may be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

