BIDDEFORD – Carmen A. Murray, 81, of Ray Street, passed away Tuesday April 18, 2023 at her residence.

She was born Sept. 16, 1941 in Biddeford, the daughter of Alfred and Yvonne Bergeron Larochelle. Carmen attended local schools. She later graduated from St. Josephs High School where she was valedictorian and a cheerleader for St. Louis.

Carmen attended beauty schools and owned and operated two salons on Bacon Street and Ray Street, called Carmens.

She then moved to the Maine Mall, when it opened and worked in the JC Penny Salon until she retired.

Carmen and her husband Al enjoyed traveling to Aruba, Cayman Islands. She will be remembered for being a fabulous cook.

Carmen was predeceased by her siblings Pauline, Jean, Theresa, Robert, Roland and Norman; and her beloved dog, Maggie Mae.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Al Murray of Biddeford; a son, John Murray of Schnecksville, Pa. and wife Kimberly, two daughters, Celeste Cloutier of Saco and husband Larry and Jocelyn Murray of Rochester, N.H.; four grandchildren, Eryn, Joe, Tom and Julia; and a great-grandchild, Levi.

A private family burial will be a St. Josephs Cemetery on the Larochelle lot. A reception will be held Thursday April 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Duffy’s in Old Orchard Beach.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco is entrusted with her services.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous