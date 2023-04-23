SCARBOROUGH – George was born Sept. 21, 1932 to Emilia Houde and Alexandre Bergeron in Biddeford. He passed away on April 17, 2023.

A lifelong Biddeford resident and educated in Biddeford schools, George graduated from St. Louis High School in 1952. Upon graduation, he entered the US Navy and served during the Korean War. Once he was honorably discharged, on the GI Bill, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Francis College in Biddeford in 1963. He was the first of his family to attend and earn a college degree.

George married Claire Grenier in February of 1964 and in 1965 they had a daughter, Pamela. He taught 5th grade at John F. Kennedy Memorial Elementary School in Biddeford until his retirement in 1991. He always said that he learned more from his students than he could ever teach. He then worked for the Maine Turnpike Authority in York and retired in 2008. The original girl dad, he passed on his love for the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots to his daughter.

He was predeceased by both his parents, Emilia and Alexandre Bergeron; brothers Pat, Oscar and Alexandre Bergeron, and sisters Georgette Parent and Simone Grenier.

He is finally reunited with his beloved wife, Claire, who passed in 2005.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela and her longtime partner, Mark Manuel of Scarborough. He is also survived by a bonus daughter, Deborah Roberts and her husband Bob of Corona, Calif. and their children Jonathan, Matthew, David and Joshua; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff and care team at Scarborough Terrace for their care assistance during his last year and Gosnell Memorial Hospice during his final days.

In keeping with George’s wishes, there will be no services and a private burial will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005. To share condolences, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

If you wish, donations may be made in George’s name to:

the American Alzheimer’s Association