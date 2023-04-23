PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that the family of James H. Stein announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday April 18, 2023. He was born on May 1, 1957, in Rockland, the son of the late Stanley Stein and Earlene Stein.

He moved to Portland at the age of 10 and attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High School, class of 1975. Upon graduation from high school, he attended welding school.

Upon completion of welding school, he started working at General Electric in South Portland and welded for various other companies after General Electric closed. Eventually he went into business for himself after purchasing American Welding Service.

James enjoyed watching sports on TV such as golf, baseball, football and NASCAR. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.

Most especially, he loved spending time with his grandkids, Oliver and Liliana. They spent time hanging out in the garage and mixing up bubble mix for the bubble machine.

James was predeceased by his mother, father; and sister, Arlette Baldwin.

James is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, James and wife Joanna; grandchildren, Oliver and Liliana; brothers Joseph and wife Anna, Howard, Bruce and wife Lynne; nephews Adam Zazzara, MJ Zazzara, Damon Baldwin, Joseph Stein, DO and wife Jamie; Mathew Stein and wife Amber; great-nephew and nieces Ryan, Taylor, Claire, and Grace.

At the request of James, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102.

To share memories of James or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Those who wish may make contributions in James’s memory to:

American Cancer Society,

One Bowdoin Mill Island,

Suite 300,

Topsham, ME 04086

