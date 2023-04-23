PORTLAND – Robin N. Benjamin, 70, of Portland, passed away with family and pup by her side on April 21, 2023 after a tenacious war with pancreatic cancer. She was born Feb. 12, 1953 to Martin and Maxine Nierman.

Robin was the definition of a free-spirited soul. Upon graduation from the Sea Pines School on Cape Cod, Robin spent her time working and living around New England, spending those early years on Cape Cod with her first of many dogs right up until she met her husband, Robert “Bob” Benjamin Jr., deceased 2019. Robin and Bob went on to have three beautiful children and eventually five grandchildren.

After settling in Short Hills, N.J. in 1983, Robin went on to become a pillar of the community. Robin attended every sporting event for her kids, was a fixture in the residential real estate game, loved to play tennis with friends, and above all else, Robin was the mom of all moms right up until her passing.

Robin is survived by her loving sister and best friend, Meryl; her oldest son, Tyler (Vanessa), middle son, Keith (Stevie), youngest, Hilary (Michael); and sweet chocolate lab, Ruth. She made a life-long impact on her oldest grandchildren Tanner and Sloane, and was just starting to have that magical “Gigi effect” on Robbie, Poppy, and Ronen (born days before her passing).

Robin was determined to stay with us until Hilary gave birth, which she did. Family wasn’t everything to Robin, it was the only thing. Robin was the sweetest, most compassionate, selfless person on the planet. To know her was to love her. To all who were lucky enough to be part of her circle, we all know there will be no substitute for her infectious laugh, smile, loving presence.

Services are being arranged and will be shared via Robin’s families’ social media accounts in the coming days.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be sent to

Hospice of Southern Maine

who took loving care of Robin in her final days: https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate.

