BOWDOIN – Harland “Pokey” E. Lebel, 84, passed away after a brief illness, Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. He was born on Feb 18, 1939 in Augusta the son of Helen “Nellie” and Arthur Lebel.

﻿Pokey owned and operated Lebel Bro’s Excavation since the 70’s, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed playing pool and is in the Billiards Hall of Fame for Maine. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding and working on cars.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents; brother Arthur “Jimmie” Lebel; grandson Jesse Dearborn; and great granddaughter Lillian Smith. Pokey is survived by daughters Debra Gray of Richmond, Marie Deforge of Argyle Township, son Les Dearborn and wife Brenda of Gardiner, Donna Dionne and husband Andy of Lewiston; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; companion Valarie Hillman; nieces, nephews and cousins.

﻿Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, May 6 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Kincer Funeral Home, Richmond, with a service to follow. Burial will take place in Cotton Cemetery, Richmond at a later date.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

In Pokey’s memory donations may be made to:

Barbara Bush

Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

