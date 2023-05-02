FAIRFIELD – Thomas G. Coward, 61, formerly of Monmouth, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday April 18, 2023, at his home.

Tom was born in Woburn, Mass. on Jan. 29, 1962, a son to Norman F. and Agnes P. (Warren) Coward. Tom had a deep appreciation for family, and he took great pride in his own, especially his grandchildren. Before recently moving to Fairfield, he was a resident of Monmouth for many years.

Throughout his life, and as owner/operator of Mid-Maine Foundations, Tom exemplified hard work and dedication. Outside of work, he most loved spending time with his family and close friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, snowmobiling with his friend Richard, ATVing, boating, and traveling the state. When he wasn’t on an outdoor adventure, Tom could be found working around his yard, feeding the deer, watching “Yellowstone”, or learning about Alaska.

He is survived by his children, Nicole Paul and husband Austin of Winthrop, Dale Coward and wife Cory of Auburn, Crystal Hatch and husband Brian of Monmouth, Jessica Wilbur and husband Jesse of Biddeford, Brian Hlister and fiancé Ashley Vo of California, Justine Schroeder of Palmyra; 12 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his son, Philip M. Coward, who passed away in 2014; as well as his sisters Donna Gowell, Brenda Coward and Mary Nilsson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop. Interment will follow in East Monmouth Cemetery where Tom will be buried with his son, Philip. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop, where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

