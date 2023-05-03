BRUNSWICK – Paul Seldon Batchelder lll died April 26, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, from Cancer. Paul was born May 10, 1954, in Rumford to Marilyn Ruth Batchelder (Merrill) and Paul Seldon Batchelder Jr.

Paul graduated from Rumford High School, class of 1972, then enlisted in the United States Navy as a marine electrician. During a deployment in Iceland, he met his wife, Linda Hoquist, they were married 46 years before his death. Paul left the Navy, attended the University of Maine at Farmington, transferring to the campus at Orono to earn his A.S. In Electrical Engineering Technology.

Paul then began his 35-year career at Bath Iron works as a marine electrician, completing the apprenticeship program and becoming a plank owner of the Arleigh Burke destroyer in his early years with department 19. He retired in 2020, working as an Engineering Technician.

Paul cared passionately for his family and friends of many years, cooking, gardening, his dog Bowie, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red socks.

Paul was predeceased by his mother and father; his sister Denise Belyea; his aunts and uncles Eleanor Leo, Carolyn Collins, Laura Brown, Francis Holmquist, Leon Merrill, Irvin Merrill, Erwin Merrill, and Melvin Merrill.

Paul is survived by his wife Linda Hoquist, his brother Brian Batchelder and his partner Lisa Hall, his sister Trudi Godbois and her husband Gary, his brother-in-law Robert Belyea, sister-in-law Francine Pellerin; niece Kris’s Belyea, nephews John Belyea and Adam Batchelder; aunts and uncles Edda and Margaret Merrill, Paul and Carol Merrill, Carroll (Caddy) Merrill, Cookie and Carolyn Merrill, Lorraine and Charlie Plaisted, and Lois Bellegard; his lifelong friends Steve Pelletier, Ricky Allen, Tim Down, and James Witherell.

﻿At Paul’s request there is no funeral. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous