HARPSWELL – Barry Frank Evans, 68, of Bailey Island, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023. He was born on March 12, 1955, a son of the late F. Edward and Doris (Caton) Evans.

Barry is survived by his sister Laura Evans and her husband Chris, sister-in-law Diana Holcomb Evans, and many lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Danny Evans.

﻿Legendary for his quick wit and ready smile; some of the best adventure stories begin: “One time Barry and I…..” and end with a smile. In his honor share the stories and say “I love you”

﻿Barry’s family wish to thank all of the first responders especially George.