TOPSHAM – Beverly “Bev” Ann McPhail, 70, of Topsham, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday May 3, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer.

Beverly was born on Aug. 31, 1952 in Calais to Lewis and Millicent (Dicenzo) McPhail. She grew up in Perry where she had many happy memories riding her horse to Eastport. She cherished all her Dad’s wisdom talks and shopping with her mom. She graduated from Shead High School in Eastport and was honored to receive best dressed.

Beverly attended a Bowdoin College summer program that brought her to Brunswick. She went on to have one son. She loved dancing and that’s how she met the love of her life of 48 years, Lawrence “Larry” Rivers. Together they had three daughters.

She pursued her career in Real Estate and was employed at ERA for 23 years. She attended many college courses all throughout her life. She had a love for art and history. Her love and charismatic nature for helping people brought her to the Tedford Shelter to pursue her true passion as a social worker for 14 years.

Beverly was a devoted mother, grandmother and loving partner. Her most cherished time was spent with her family. She loved car rides and feeding the deer and wildlife with her love, Larry. She really treasured all memories made with her kids and grandkids. She loved the holidays and bringing the magic of Christmas.

Beverly is predeceased by her parents Lewis and Millicent (Dicenzo) McPhail; sisters Betty Moore and Ruby Stabrowski.

She is survived and loved dearly by her partner, Lawrence “Larry” Rivers; son Jason McPhail, three daughters, Chasity McPhail, Krista McPhail, and Kristen McPhail; brother, Lewis McPhail; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with burial to follow to Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick.

Thank you to hospice for all you compassion and support.

