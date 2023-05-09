TOPSHAM – Malcolm (Malkie) Presley Golding, born Sept. 3, 1960 of Topsham passed away surrounded by his loving family, May 1, 2023.

Malcolm was born and raised in the Midcoast area and developed his love of the outdoors at a early age. Malkie enjoyed helping his grandparents with their oxen and farm chores and loved to be on the water with his dad Malcolm Sr. This love, led to his career as a second generation lobsterman and a conscientious woodsman. Malkie held tight to family traditions, with one of his favorite being enjoying Nannys blueberry pie recipe, made by Ellen (Sista). Malkie was a proud member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge, where on occasion, you could catch him dancing the night away.

Malcom is survived by his son, Malcom (Mack) P. Golding III and wife Tara Atwood-Golding. Daughter Erin Savage and husband Mike Jewett. Sister Ellen Savage and husband Shawn Savage. Grandchildren Ricky Savage and wife Jamie Savage, Waelyn P. Golding and Mack E. Atwood. Great Grandchildren Charlotte E. Savage and Spencer T. Savage. He also Leaves his loving companion Pamela (Pam) Lindall and many loved family and friends.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of the 6th floor at MMC. Their kindness and great care they provided was so appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Malcolm’s memory can be made to the Barbara Bush Childrens Hospital or the Maine Coast Fishermans Association to help save the future of the heritage he so dearly loved.

A Celebration of life will be held June 24, at 3 p.m., at the Elks lodge in Brunswick. A boat parade will be held July 9, departing from the mackerel cove around 1pm going to half way rock in Harpswell. “Here’s to big trees and calm sea’s”of Ma

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

