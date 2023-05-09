FALMOUTH – Monty Delane Jones, 88, passed away on March 20, 2023 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, Maine.

Monty was born in 1935 in Chicago, Ill., the middle child of John Wesley and Dorothy (Barnett) Jones. The family later lived in Little Bear Creek, Mo., and Monty graduated from nearby Osage High School. He married Mary Louise Arnold of Brumley, Mo. on July 2, 1955, after her graduation from OHS. Monty then served in the Navy and eventually entered the United States Civil Service, where he enjoyed a long career focused on the management of Naval aircraft maintenance. He received high commendations for his service upon his retirement from Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland at the age of 72.

Monty and Louise shared many adventures, traveling across the west, living in Spain for several years, raising Red Angus breeding stock, and finally retiring in Jefferson, Maine. Monty enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, especially bluegrass and Southern gospel music as well as music of Spain and Mexico. He and Louise enjoyed attending Southern gospel music concerts during their time in Maryland.

Monty is survived by his two brothers, Lee and Stephen Jones; three children, Susan, Scott and Mary Anne Jones; seven grandchildren, Michael Belanger, Carrie and Neil Jones, Lyle and Dana Douglass, and Minka and Ryan Dorer; and two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Adeline Belanger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Jones.

Burial will be in Whitefield Cemetery in Whitefield, Maine.

