BRUNSWICK – Georgette M. Helie, 96, formally of Topsham, passed away Monday night, March 27, 2023, at The Garden in the Mid Coast Senior Health Center where she resided for the last six years.

Georgette was born in Brunswick on Dec. 29, 1926, the fourth child of Thomas and Yvonne (Bouchard) Michaud. She attended St. John’s School. At an early age, she began working at Helie’s Bakery on Mill Street in Brunswick.

On July 5, 1948, she married Irenee Helie at St. John the Baptist Church. They were married for 67 years prior to his death in February of 2015. Georgette and Irenee enjoyed traveling throughout the country. During Irenee’s Navy career, they lived in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Playing cards on Friday nights was a real passion for Georgette along with gathering with family to pick crabs on summer Sunday afternoons followed by a trip to Cote’s Ice Cream. She genuinely enjoyed the simple pleasures of life.

Georgette was predeceased by her parents; her husband; all her siblings; and a nephew.

She is survived by a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Georgette’s family would like to thank the staff at The Garden and CHANs nurses for their dedicated care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Parish, St. John’s Church in Brunswick with burial at St. John’s Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are by Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick.

