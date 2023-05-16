HARPSWELL – Edward B. Phinney, born March 13, 1935, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home May 12, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME 04011.
A funeral service will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell.
To offer condolences and share fond memories, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Ed’s full obituary and online memorial.
