LISBON FALLS – Today we remember the life and loving kindness of Clifford Bickford. Born and raised in Lisbon, Maine, Cliff was a builder, a husband, a father, and a true pillar of the community.

Cliff is survived by his sister, Cheryl Goddard, brothers Steve Bickford and Roger Bickford, daughters Kimberly Miller of Lisbon, Kristin Walton and her husband Bob Walton of Brunswick, Kelley Cutler and her husband Michael Cutler of Lisbon, and his son Kevin Bickford of Los Angeles California. He had eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two more on the way.

Cliff’s life was simple and rooted in his faith in Jesus Christ. He never seemed to falter, he was constant, content, and a happy man. He loved the Lord with all his heart, just as he did his family and friends. Those who had the privilege of knowing Cliff knew that his love stretched far and wide. He was always there to help in any way possible, to pray with you, and to offer words of encouragement. Cliff opened the doors to his home and gym in order to spread the word of God throughout the community. He shared his message with delicacy, thoughtfulness, and passion. He loved and cared for everyone individually.

Cliff was also a devoted husband to Phyllis Bickford, who he loved tremendously, and he has now joined in heaven. Cliff and Phyllis were married for 62 blissful years here on earth and will now spend eternity in heaven together watching over us. Together they brought generations to Christ, helped house those in need, and care for others above and beyond themselves and the world and our little community of Lisbon is a better place because they did.

To lose Cliff here on earth is heaven’s gain and if he could leave us with one message it would be simple “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. Ephesians 2:8-9

This was an anthem for Cliff, and we pray someone reading this remembers when Cliff touched your life.

We miss you already and until we see each other again, WE LOVE YOU.

There will be no visiting hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

﻿