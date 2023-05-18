Sarah passed away on October 1, 2022. The daughter of Jean and Randy Bean, she grew up in Virginia. After attending college, Sarah settled in Mass. with husband James and daughter Molly. During the 1970s gas crisis, she sold homemade bread and soup out of their home kitchen. In 1974, the family moved to Brunswick. Sarah was the book buyer at Macbeans Bookstore for years, and was known for her recommendations. In later years she worked as an editor.

After surviving cancer at 42, Sarah was drawn to alternative healing methods and began her true career as a counselor and bodywork practitioner. Over 25 years, Sarah helped many people heal physical and emotional trauma. She retired in 2014 for health reasons.

Sarah was creative and intelligent. She cared deeply for family, friends, the arts, and all creatures great and small. She wrote essays, fiction and poetry, loved to sing, and created beautiful bead and macrame jewelry. Although living with COPD and autoimmune disease in her final years and unable to pursue favorite activities, Sarah never lost interest in the world and current events.

Sarah was predeceased by her parents, sister Susan Agid, and cousin Judy Jarrett Nida. She is survived by her daughter Molly and grandchild Rowan, niece Shana, half-sisters Felicity and Vivian (Bean), and cousins Rob, Betsy and Cathy (Jarratt). ﻿

A memorial service will take place in Fellowship Hall at First Parish Church of Brunswick, June 10, at 2 p.m. ﻿

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Midcoast Humane Society or Tedford Shelter.

