The 27th Bath Savings Paddle for Pine Tree Camp returns in June with some new twists: the Hammond Lumber Cornhole for a Cause tournament, Party for the Paddle at The Woodshed in Manchester and live music at the Solon Hotel. Expanding the paddle to a multi-day event serves one purpose: to raise funds for Maine kids and adults with disabilities to experience freedom and independence at Pine Tree Camp.

On June 3, paddlers will meet in Solon for the traditional route down the Kennebec River at 9:30 a.m., beginning at The Evergreens Campground in Solon (202 Ferry St., off Route 201A) and ending in North Anson on the Patterson Bridge Road. This is a 3-mile, two-hour paddle. On June 4, paddlers will come together to loop the Androscoggin River in Brunswick at 9:30 a.m., beginning and ending at the Water Street Boat Landing (located at the end of Water Street). This is a 2-mile, two-hour loop.

Register for the paddles at secure.frontstream.com/27th-bath-savings-paddle-for-pine-tree-camp. Both paddles are family-friendly and okay for all ages, skill levels and abilities.

Before the paddles, the weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. on June 1 at The Woodshed in Manchester with Party for the Paddle and Hammond Lumber Cornhole for a Cause. The evening of this cash-prize cornhole competition will feature a WABI TV5 live broadcast telethon, music by Jay McClure and special guests as well as an appearance by long-time Pine Tree Camper Scotty Wentzel, who was the inspiration for the new book “A Dog and His Boy: The Adventures of Spillway and Scotty.” Local food and beverages served up by The Woodshed will be available for purchase.

Register for the cornhole competition at app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/PineTreeSociety/2023CT.html.

Festivities will take a break June 2 to resume June 3 with a post-paddle celebration featuring an afternoon of music at the Solon Hotel hosted by Matt Schaeffer and Friends Music for the Military. Music begins at 2 p.m. and will continue into the evening. There will be a 50/50 raffle and the chance to win a new kayak.

Sponsors of the 27th Bath Savings Paddle for Pine Tree Camp include: Bath Savings, Hammond Lumber Company, WABI-TV5, Hub, Franklin Savings Bank, O’Connor Chevrolet, Eaton Peabody, Lakepoint Real Estate, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Albin, and Randall & Bennett.

