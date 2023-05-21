A new Bath police union contract that includes pay raises was given initial approval by the City Council last week.

The contract, which would run through June 30, 2025, includes hourly pay increases of $2.50 for patrol officers, $2 for corporals and detectives, and $1.50 for sergeants starting July 1. There would be a further hourly pay hike of 50 cents for all officers on July 1, 2024.

Sgt. Dan Couture said the raises put the department’s wages more in line with surrounding police departments.

“Police agencies throughout the state are having difficulties filling positions in their communities,” Couture said in an email to The Times Record. “In an attempt to recruit officers, agencies have been increasing incentives, including wages. These incentives had put Bath (police) wages significantly behind other area agencies. We were concerned about recruitment, but more importantly, we were worried that we would lose our current officers to better-paying local agencies.

“The union met with City Manager Marc Meyers. He understood our concerns and agreed to reopen our contract and to make wage adjustments in areas that were needed.”

During negotiations, City Finance Director Juli Millett said they compared Bath police officer salaries with police salaries in Brunswick, Topsham, Lisbon and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and found they were lagging.

“We agreed with (the police union) that their wages were falling behind the market, and in order to retain current employees and get new employees, we felt a market adjustment was in line,” Millett said.

She said the raises that would go into effect July 1 would add about $50,000 to the city’s budget.

The contract in July would raise the starting wage for first-year police officers from $25.73 an hour to $28.23. A sergeant with five years of experience would see a pay bump from $34.49 an hour to $35.99.

“Our current proposal puts the Bath Police Department wages in line with area agencies.” Couture said. “We appreciate the support of the city’s administration and hope our updated contract will help keep our current officers in place.”

A public hearing on the contract will be held at the next City Council meeting June 7. The council will then have a final vote on the contract. The vote to approve the contract on May 17 was unanimous.

The Bath Police Department has 19 officers and is currently hiring for one position.

