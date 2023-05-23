HARPSWELL – Ronald R. Meyer passed away Friday March 17, 2023 in hospice care near his home in Harpswell, at the age of 74.

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Otto R. Meyer and Martha J. Meyer (Riebersal).

Surviving are his wife, Sandra J. (Errington) Meyer of Harpswell; brother, Richard C. (Judy) Meyer; children from a previous marriage to Marianne (Walker) O’Brien, Jeffrey Meyer, Justin (Maureen) Meyer, and Juliana (Shane Stille) Meyer; stepson, Dirk van der Duim; grandchildren, Jacob Harp, Erin Meyer, Sara Meyer, Jack Meyer, Andrew Meyer, Max Meyer, Judd Stille, Adelaide Stille, and Mason Stille. He is greatly missed.

At this time, there are no plans for services or interment.

