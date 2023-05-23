HARPSWELL – Ronald R. Meyer passed away Friday March 17, 2023 in hospice care near his home in Harpswell, at the age of 74.
Born and raised in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Otto R. Meyer and Martha J. Meyer (Riebersal).
Surviving are his wife, Sandra J. (Errington) Meyer of Harpswell; brother, Richard C. (Judy) Meyer; children from a previous marriage to Marianne (Walker) O’Brien, Jeffrey Meyer, Justin (Maureen) Meyer, and Juliana (Shane Stille) Meyer; stepson, Dirk van der Duim; grandchildren, Jacob Harp, Erin Meyer, Sara Meyer, Jack Meyer, Andrew Meyer, Max Meyer, Judd Stille, Adelaide Stille, and Mason Stille. He is greatly missed.
At this time, there are no plans for services or interment.
Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.