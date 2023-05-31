WEST BATH – Ernie Stallworth passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on May 27, 2023, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. F. Ernest (Ernie) Stallworth was born in 1944 in Houma, La. and raised in Charlotte, N.C. for most of his formative years. He was a proud alum of Clemson University, and remained an avid Tigers fan for the rest of his life.

After graduating with a degree in Industrial Management from Clemson, he worked for the Charlotte newspaper covering the city. He was then called to Maine to be a reporter with the Bath Brunswick Times Record. Later he moved to Portland to become Chief Political Writer for the Portland Press Herald and then became a sports writer with the dream job of covering the New England Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. In the mid-80’s Ernie started a business with Primerica Financial Services as a Financial Advisor. He built a thriving Primerica team in Maine, traveling across the state to meet one-on-one with clients. Ernie’s journalism skills never left him as he met with new clients and learned about their dreams. He then used his skilled financial advice to help fulfill those dreams. In 2019 when Ernie retired, his brother purchased the business to ensure that his clients received the same level of service and care.

Ernie’s passion was always sports, everything Boston, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Ernie enjoyed travel and playing bridge with his wife and friends.

Ernie was preceded in death by his mother Claudia McChesney and his father Fred R. Stallworth. Ernie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judith (Judy) Sayre Stallworth, younger brother Robert F. Stallworth (Marie); step-daughter Lynn Smith Kuttruff (George), step-son Harding Lee Smith(Sarah); grandchildren Abigail and Aaron Kuttruff, Dylan Carofano, Griffin Lee Smith; and great-grandchildren Emma and Gavin Kelso. Ernie also has many adoring nieces and nephews including Tom, Sara, Sara and Hannah.

Ernie’s family would like to thank the caring providers at Aging Excellence and so many friends for their care over the last nearly four years.

A service will be June 19 at 11 a.m. with light reception to follow at the First Parish Church, 9 Cleveland St. Brunswick, Maine. For more details on Ernie’s life please visit https://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries.php.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

The Bath Area YMCA

303 Centre St.

Bath, ME 04530 or:

First Parish Church

217 Maine St.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or

on either website

