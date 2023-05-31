PHIIPSBURG – James Kenneth Robinson “Load”, entered eternal rest on May 22, 2023.
James was born and raised in Phippsburg. He shared a special bond with his sister, Martha Gowell. In 1994, James met and one day married the love of his life, Jennifer Sherman-Robinson.
James was a father to his sons, Rob Robinson and James Robinson, and stepfather to Tyler Pelletier and Ashley Doyle. He was also a grandfather to Cheyenne, Jesse James, Jude, and Finnley, who brought immense joy to his life. In addition to his love for family, James had a special place in his heart for his five dogs.
James had a passion for the great outdoors and loved camping, hunting, fishing, and trapping animals.
A celebration of Loads’ life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at 165 Bayshore Road in Bath. Family and friends are invited to gather to share stories, laughter, and fond memories in honor of a remarkable man who brought so much joy to the world.
