BRUNSWICK – Jerome “Jerry” C. Purinton, 87, died Saturday May 27, 2023 at his home. He was born in Brunswick on June 22, 1935, the son of Charles Irving and Flora Mae Silva Purinton. Jerry attended Brunswick schools and graduated Brunswick High School class of 53.

While in high school he worked at Coleman Research Farm in Brunswick. On Nov. 23,1957 he married Joan D. Moreau and together they raised five children. 1958-1960 he served as a medic in the Army in Germany, while in transit to Germany he was on the same boat as Elvis Presley.

Jerry took over the poultry farm naming it Purinton Farms which he owned and operated from 1967-1987. In the height of Purinton Farms Jerry had 98,000 chickens while also assisting Wolfe Neck Farms with their Penneville Road cattle operations for over twenty years.

Jerry then worked for Charles Rooney a local contractor for a few years followed by Portland Glass before coming to work with his son Anthony at Stetson’s Funeral Home in Brunswick. He assisted Anthony with day-to-day operations of the funeral home while keeping immaculate landscaping and flowers at the funeral home retiring in 2021. He was well known for the “dinnerplate dahlias” he raised at the funeral home and in this yard.

Jerry was well known for raising flowers in his garden and selling them in at his roadside stand.

He served on the supervisory committee and numerous boards of St. Charles Credit Union now Midcoast FCU. He was a lifelong member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. He sang in the church choir and for 41 years in the Nor’easters barbershop chorus.

He enjoyed sailing, fishing and growing his flowers. He was the king of “Jerry Rigging” and took great pride attending his grandchildren’s events.

In addition to his wife of Brunswick surviving are four children: daughter, Lynn Jacques and her husband Michael of Durham, son Anthony Purinton and his wife Debbie of Brunswick, son Stacey Purinton and his wife Karen of Fredericksburg, Va. and a daughter Nicole Smith and her husband Jason of Harpswell; nine grandchildren, Phillip and Daniel Jacques, Kayla Foss and Thomas Purinton, Andrew, Aaron and Robert Purinton, Devon Drew and Trent Smith. He is also survived by three great grandchildren; a sister Anne Orr of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Perry C. Purinton in 1998; and six brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church 132 McKeen St. Brunswick. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations

may be made to:

People Plus

in memory of Jerome Purinton

35 Union St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

to benefit the Senior Garden in Brunswick