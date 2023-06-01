For the past four years, Logan Schulz, a graduating senior at Freeport High School, has attended a 6 a.m. class at the high school seminary program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Schulz would attend this 50-minute class daily during the school year to study Christian gospel principles before starting his regular school day. He has now graduated from the program.

“It’s a daily class for high school youth that gives us the opportunity to study the scriptures, learn important gospel doctrines and feel the spirit every morning,” Schulz said in a prepared release. “Studying is good individually, but I think group study is better because in a group I can hear other people’s ideas, promptings and opinions, which opens my eyes to new perspectives. I also like attending seminary because I get a spiritual boost every time I attend, inspiring me to be kinder, more productive and just generally helps me have better days at school.”

Shulz said the greatest challenge was the early start time, especially with all his other activities and responsibilities, including AP classes, sports, a job and extracurriculars — but it was worth it.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is this: you’ll get back what you put into something. If I come into seminary half-asleep, wrap myself up in a blanket, and don’t really participate, I’m not really going to learn,” he said. “If I come anxiously engaged in my learning, if I participate and share my thoughts, if I put in my best effort — even though it is early in the morning — I am thoroughly rewarded in mind, body and spirit.

“I thought I would be glad to have completed it and to no longer have to wake up so early, but I quickly realized that I really am going to miss it. Seminary has been such a blessing to me in so many ways: I’ve made lifelong friends, increased my knowledge and understanding of the scriptures, and deepened my relationship with God and my savior, Jesus Christ. So yeah, I’m definitely going to miss it next year.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: