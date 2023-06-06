GARDINER – Keith Joseph Albee, 61, passed away on May 31, 2023, at his home in Gardiner, Maine with his wife Robin by his side. Keith was born on June 18, 1961, in Belfast, Maine to parents Larry Albee and Gail (Walker) Albee. A long-time resident of Bath and Gardiner, he graduated from Morse High School in 1979.

Keith began his career shortly after graduation at Bath Iron Works, with many years in the Tin Shop and then transferring into Design, which he enjoyed. Later, he worked for ABS and then Huntington-Ingalls in Virginia and Mississippi. While in Mississippi, he made a point of avoiding snakes and endured many hurricanes. Due to health issues, he retired and returned to his home in Gardiner.

Keith is survived by his wife Robin and her son Austin Archer of Gardiner, parents Larry and Gail Albee of Oxford, Connecticut (previously Phippsburg, Maine), brother Glen Albee of Gorham, Maine, sister Kathryn Albee of Middlebury, Connecticut as well as a large extended family.

Keith was fortunate to have a wide network of close friends. He loved New England sports, particularly baseball, at all levels from Little League through the Red Sox. Keith and Robin also opened their home and hearts to many pups over the years, enjoying quite a busy brood of various breeds. His lap was never empty, at least one was always getting his attention.

At the family’s wishes, there will be no service. There will be a private burial at a later date.

