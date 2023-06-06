BRUNSWICK – I have decided to write my own obituary. It will be brief, but those things that appear to be missing are well known by family and friends.

After graduating from Kennebunk High School, I joined the U.S. Army for three years. During that time, I met and married a lovely young lady, Eleanor Cluff, from Goose Rocks Beach. We had two children, Roberta Austin of Kennebunkport, Maine and Michael Moulton of Brownville, Maine. Early on, we realized that we were too young to be married parents; therefore, the marriage was discontinued. Fortunately, Eleanor turned out to be a wonderful mother whose influence and care resulted in both children becoming talented and responsible adults.

Years later, I married Elizabeth Osborne of Farmington, Maine. For nearly sixty years she was my best friend, lover and confidante. She was always a bit quicker than me and it didn’t take long before I realized it was safe, sound and sensible to let her lead the way. Probably the smartest thing I ever did.

We had three wonderful children: Terry Moulton and her husband Dan Dufault of Lincolnville, Maine; Robert Moulton Jr and his wife Sue of Brunswick, Maine; Richard Moulton and his wife Sharon of Durham, Maine.

I want to thank all of the wonderful students and adults who have made my life a great show and made it possible for me to be a part of education in the following places in Maine: Naples, Bath, Caribou, University of Maine and Loring Air Force Base.

Looking back, my life has been like a continuous movie with me in the front row seat. Now the show has come to an end. It is time to slip from the theatre of life and allow this brief encounter to fade away.

