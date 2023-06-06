BANGOR – Tara Utecht Davis, 33, passed on May 27, 2023, at a Bangor hospital. She was born March 10, 1990, in Peterborough, N.H., the daughter of Hilmar (Bud) Utecht and Lisa Labbe Utecht.

Tara graduated from Hampden Academy, Class of 2008. Following graduation, she enlisted in the Bangor Air National Guard, and while serving, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Maine. She then earned a Master of Science in Sustainability Science from Unity College. She completed Air Force Officer Training School in September 2022, and promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant. She was currently working as a Field Epidemiologist for the Maine CDC.

On August 25, 2018, Tara married the love of her life, Aaron Davis, of Blanchard Twp. They resided in Bangor with their two pups, Luna and Beacon.

﻿Surviving in addition to her husband, Aaron Davis, are her father, Bud Utecht and his wife Katy Wood; mother, Lisa Labbe Utecht; one sister, Samantha Norris and her husband Steve; maternal grandmother Judith Labbe; paternal grandparents Hilmar and Olive Utecht; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on June 8, 2023, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor. A Celebration of Life to follow at Jeff’s Catering, 15 Eventcenter Way, Brewer, from 12:15 – 4:30.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) or:

the World Wildlife Federation

