PHIPPSBURG – William Ramsey Wyman passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2023, aged 51. He was born on Aug. 31, 1971, in Brunswick, to Myron and Lynda Wyman.

He attended Phippsburg Elementary, Bath Junior High, and Morse High School, graduating in 1989. After graduation, he attended Saint Joseph’s College and the University of Southern Maine to study history and teaching.

As the eighth generation on the property, he grew up working at the campgrounds and rental cottages and eventually purchasing it to run as his own in 1999.

For 28 years, William was a dedicated member of the Town of Phippsburg Fire and Rescue Department. Often, he would speak of this second family and how thankful he was for it. While serving on the department it was here that he met the love of his life, Charline DeMello.

On June 2, 2001, William and Charline married on what was perhaps the wettest day of the summer at their home in Small Point. Complementing each other perfectly, they made their way through life running the family business and raising three children. Their love was often commented on, and how perfect they truly were for each other.

A member of the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association, he had an immeasurable love for the outdoors which he shared with many. Growing up hunting and fishing with family and friends eventually turned into doing so with his own kids. Calling them out of school on opening day, it is safe to say he loved the quality time.

William had an amazing way with words. This skill was not only one he would use to share actual events, but it was also one that he would use to amuse himself and others with the most amazing and elaborate tales that would become a joke William and others would chuckle about for years.

He was a kind, humble, and generous man who never wanted recognition. He was the PTA dad that quietly ran errands and made things at his wife’s request, the friend that often would reach out to offer help or the EMT/firefighter that would just shrug and say that he was just doing his job.

He is survived by his wife Charline, his sons Campbell and Brody, his daughter Liberty, his mother Lynda, his sisters Clarissa and Abigail, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 5-7 p.m., at the David E Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the Small Point Baptist Church in Phippsburg. Full Fireman’s Honors will take place at the Fire Station in Phippsburg and burial at Morningside Cemetery.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phippsburg Fire and

Rescue Service.