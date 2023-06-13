BRUNSWICK – Anne H. Brautigam, Ed.D., of Brunswick, died on June 2, 2023 at the family’s camp on Moosehead Lake, attended by family members. She was 91.

Anne Tremaine Hall was born on Jan. 3, 1932 in Wellsville, N.Y., the third of eight children of the Rev. Harris Hall, an Episcopal priest, and Dorothy Harris Hall, the daughter of a Presbyterian minister.

Anne attended the St. John Baptist School in Mendham, N.J. and spent a year at school in Lausanne, Switzerland before graduating from Morristown High School, New Jersey in 1949. She graduated with honors from William Smith in Geneva, N.Y. in 1953 where she met her husband, Richard “Dick”, a student at Hobart. Anne worked summers as a riding instructor at Les Chalets Français, the French-speaking summer camp on Deer Isle.

After marrying Dick and moving to Madison, Wis. for his graduate school in social work, Anne had her first two children, leading her to volunteer at a local nursery school. Three more children followed, and the family moved to Waukesha, Wis. Dick then worked in juvenile corrections, later taking a faculty position at Wisconsin State University in Whitewater. Anne earned a teaching certification and master’s in teaching from U.W./Madison and taught at public schools as Dick pursued his Ph.D. in Social Welfare from U.W./Madison.

When Dick joined the faculty of the University of Kentucky College of Social Work, the family relocated to Lexington, Ky. Anne ran the Women’s Neighborly Organization’s preschool for impoverished children, continuing even after an intruder’s assault damaged her voice, and co-founded and directed the Ecumenical Preschool, a collaboration of local churches. Anne earned a doctorate in education at the University of Kentucky, analyzing the British Infant School system via fieldwork during her Dick’s sabbatical year at Cambridge University. Anne taught courses at Center College and at East Kentucky University, consulted on school accreditations, was active with the League of Women Voters and helped run the United Nations Association-USA, Bluegrass, Ky. and Maine chapters. She also facilitated local chapters of the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions program concerning critical global policy issues, and hosted a Bosnian refugee family.

After retirement and moving with Dick to Brunswick in 2001, Anne joined the Social Justice Group of the Thornton Oaks retirement community and the World Affairs Conversation Group of People Plus community center. In recent years, her interest turned to housing the homeless. She frequented the public library, eager for new books on public affairs. A reserved person of keen intellect and deep faith marked by a loving and generous disposition and a concern for others, Anne served as a lector and Eucharistic minister for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick and promoted Earth Care efforts. She also was a member and national Secretary of the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross, an association of Episcopal women focused on prayer, spiritual growth, peace and social justice, and living simply.

Anne and Dick traveled widely in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe and chartered sailboats in the Caribbean, with Anne as crew. She spent portions of summers nearly annually since 1953 on her family’s camp on Moosehead Lake, where she delighted in loons, moose, and her garden; she and Dick also paid visits in late winter by snowmobile or ski plane over the ice. Anne was also an accomplished bridge player who enjoyed teaching others. Above all, Anne was devoted to her family and to protecting the earth, and adored her grand- and great-grandchildren.

Anne is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard; her brother, Peter Hall, her sisters Catherine Gant and Teresa Kuehlwein; her children Deborah, Ken, Steven, John, and Margaret Palmerio; seven grandchildren; a step-grandson; and a step-great-grandchild.

A memorial service followed by a reception celebrating Anne’s life will be held on Saturday July 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Anne’s memory go to charities supporting the environment.

