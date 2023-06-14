BATH – Sylvia Thibodeault Maione, of Bath, peacefully passed away at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick, on June 9, 2023 to be with the Lord at the age of 84.

Sylvia was predeceased by her father and mother, George and Annebelle (Foss) Thibodeault; and her sister, Annette McElhiney.

﻿She was survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Phillip F. Maione; her daughter, Kimberly Brackett and fiancé Kevin Morse of Bath, her son, Christopher Maione of Phoenix, Ariz.; her grandchildren Elizabeth Day of Windham, Katherine DeMoura and her husband Eric of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Michael Brackett of Zurich, Switzerland; her great-grandchildren Olivia and Sam Day of Windham; and her brother, George Thibodeault of Wilton. She will be dearly missed by many friends; nieces and her nephew.

Sylvia was born in Hamilton, Mass. on Jan. 12, 1939, where she was raised and attended school. She attended Chandler School of Design in Boston, Mass. where she studied interior design. After graduating, she worked for Jordan Marsh and Company in Boston, Mass. On July 20, 1958, she married her childhood sweetheart, Phillip Maione. Phillip and Sylvia grew up two streets apart and first met when they were 4 and 6 years old. They remained sweethearts for the next 80 years. Once they were married, they moved to Tampa, Fla., where she worked at Maas Brothers in advertising. She even appeared as a model in many of their print ads.

On Aug. 29, 1960 and July 1, 1969, respectively, she welcomed her daughter and son who she devoted her life to. Nothing was more important to her than family. Second to her family, Sylvia had many talents and hobbies. She was very active in her church, she lead 4H and taught CCD. She was involved in both her children’s and grandchildren’s PTA. Known for her hospitality, she loved entertaining, cooking, and decorating her home for the holidays. Christmas was her favorite. Her home displays her artistic gifts.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 14 from 4-6 p.m., the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, Lincoln Street, Bath. Burial will take place on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m., at the Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton, Mass.

To share your thoughts and condolences to the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

