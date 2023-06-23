SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Constance Rollins Saindon, 80, born June 29, 1942, in Boothbay Harbor, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Connie graduated in 1960 from Brunswick High School, earned an M.A. in counseling from National University in San Diego, Calif., and B.A. in Psychology from San Diego State University. She was a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, author, researcher, and consultant.

Connie received the Independent Book Publishers Benjamin Franklin’s Best in Self Help Award for her book: Murder Survivors Handbook, real-life stories, tips, and resources (2014). She was a contributing author of Violent Death, Resilience and Intervention Beyond the Crises. Connie has written articles on murder and homicide for Encyclopedia of Trauma (Charles Figley, editor). Connie’s commitment to violent loss bereavement is related to the loss of her sister, at age 17, to homicide in 1961.

Connie would summer at her cottage in East Boothbay Maine.

She loved going to Broadway musicals, daily walks and cooking.

She was predeceased by father, Clifford M Rollins, mother, Shirley M Rollins; sister, Shirley D Rollins, and brother, Clifford Rollins Jr.

Surviving are daughter, Catherine Salamon and husband Andrew, son, Christopher Saindon and partner Joe Rosso; and siblings, Janice Osborne and husband Tim, Bill Rollins, Nina Hodgkins. Gerry Stillman and husband Ron, Alfred Rollins and wife Bonnie; many nieces and nephews; along with many cousins.

