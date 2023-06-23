CUNDY’S HARBOR – Daniel “Danny” H. Snow, 83, died on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home on Snow Country Lane.

He was born on August 30, 1939, a son of Arthur and Gladys (Hall) Snow. Danny grew up in Bath and was a member of the Morse High School class of 1958. On Nov. 11, 1972, he married Kandi Ganske. They built their forever home in Cundy’s Harbor where they welcomed numerous family and friends over the years.

Danny began his career as a fireman with the Bath Fire Department. He loved being a firefighter and in 1968 was a founding member of their union, Local 1611. He was employed at the Times Record for 31 years, starting in advertising, becoming General Manager and then Vice President. Following retirement from the newspaper, he was employed part time for the Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

Danny was an avid golfer and over the years, a member of the Brunswick, Bath, and Sugarloaf golf courses. He volunteered at the Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta National in Georgia for 18 years. He took great pride in returning to play the Masters course 17 times. He had 5 holes-in-one in his lifetime playing golf. He was also an avid skier and his “camp” at Sugarloaf was his home away from home. One of Danny’s favorite memories was when he did a ride along and flew with the Blue Angels. Danny was a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine “Kandi” Snow of Cundy’s Harbor; son Erik Snow and his wife Elizabeth of Brunswick; brother Dick Snow of West Bath; grandchildren Nora and Vivian; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Anthony “Tony” Snow; brothers David Snow and Dana Snow, sisters Marion Torrey, Judy Ward and Janet Gilliam, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Snow.

Danny will receive a Firefighter’s Farewell from the Bath Fire Department prior to his celebration of life which will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the Bath Lodge of Elks #934, Lambard Street, Bath. Condolences can be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department (CHVFD)

c/o B. Taylor

45 Taylor Road

Harpswell, ME 04079

