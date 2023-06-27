BRUNSWICK – Cynthia Porter MacKinnon, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 1 with family at her side. In the three weeks prior to her death, she was able to visit with each of her children, their spouses, and all seven grandchildren. One of Cynthia’s last conversations was a laughter-filled phone marathon with her best friend of 78 years.

An only child, Cynthia was born to Carl and Blanche Doremus on Jan. 31, 1934 in East Williston, NY. She met her husband, Robert Reed Porter Jr. at Roslyn High School. She attended Bucknell University, earning a degree in Finance in 1955. She married Reed Porter in 1956. Reed passed away in 1996 and, in 2008, Cynthia married Dr. Roger Mackinnon.

Cynthia was passionate about community. During her 38 years in Ramsey, NJ, she worked at Ramsey High School for 25 years. She served on the Planning Board and then for nine years on the Town Council. She was an avid supporter of West Bergen Mental Healthcare and served on its Board of Trustees from 2001-2010. Cynthia was a member of P.E.O. and proud of her contributions to supporting women through educational scholarships.

Cynthia and Reed had three children, Doug (Ann) of Coronado, Calif., Melinda (Sanford) of Georgetown, Maine, and Dave (Jen) of Boston, Mass. Cynthia reveled in the relationships with her grandchildren, Alison and Scott (Doug), Izzy and Dash (Melinda), and Katelyn, Tim, and Mackenzie (Dave); as well as two great grandchildren (Katelyn). Cynthia moved to Brunswic upon the 2017 death of Roger MacKinnon, and all of her grandchildren made multiple trips to Maine to spend time with her. Through them, her legacy of service to community lives on.

A private celebration of Cynthia’s life will be held in New Jersey in October, 2023. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

The family suggests those who wish to express sympathy consider a donation in Cynthia’s name to:

West Bergen Mental Healthcare

120 Chestnut St.

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Attn: Development Office or westbergen.org

