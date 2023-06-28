AUBURN – George R. Webb, 90, of Casco, died of natural causes June 24, 2023, at the Androscoggin home and hospice house in Auburn Maine.

Bob was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Casco to Philip and Dorothy Webb. He attended high school at Pennel Institute in Gray, Maine and joined the Marines upon graduating. He fought in the Korean War and saw combat in the Chosin Reservoir. He reenlisted after the war and served in Greece. Upon returning home he worked for many years at the family sawmill in South Casco and then retired from the State of Maine Department of Conservation Parks and Recreation division. He was a Marine until the day he died.

Bob is survived by one sister, Nancy Leach, his daughter Julie Anne Webb, and his son Peter Webb and his wife Pauline. He has a grandson Brandon Webb and his wife Mallory, and granddaughter Erica (Webb) Anderson and her husband Ryan. He also has five great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Sandra, his brother John Webb, and his sister Janet Hyler.

Bob loved to hunt and fish in his earlier years and went up to Camp on the Golden Road as much as possible. He also loved to attend and support any athletic event that his grandchildren were involved in. He was a fixture for many years at the local high school watching sporting events after his grandchildren graduated. He was a well-known fixture at Chutes Bakery for many years. He was also an accomplished woodworker and sold many Adirondack chairs that he built in his later years.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Hall Funeral Home,165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Private family interment will be at the Murch Cemetery in South Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

