YARMOUTH – Joan Mary Curran, 91, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on July 6, 2023, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on July 7, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St. Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Joan’s full obituary.

