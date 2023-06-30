SCARBOROUGH – Richard James Dalphin, “Dick”, 92, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice.

Dick leaves behind his wife, Carolyn, children: Mark, Keith, Lisa, and stepchildren: Rob, Gary, Kathy, Tim, John, Debbie, Claudia, as well as, many grandchildren and great-grand-children.

﻿Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, graduated from Clarkson University and received a Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut in Environmental Engineering.

Dick was a professor of Mechanical and Civil Engineering at the University of Hartford where he taught for 32 years.

To view Dick’s full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.