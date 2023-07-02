SUN CITY, Ariz. – Barbara T. Meyers, 90, originally from South Portland, and most recently, Sun City, Ariz., entered into God’s Kingdom on June 16, 2023. She was born April 1, 1933, to Ardella and George Tanguay.

Barbara, the most loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother is survived by her husband, Carlton; son, Lary, daughter-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Cheryl; grandsons Brett, Bryce; four great-grandchildren, all living in Arizona; and brother, Tom of South Portland; as well as many adoring nieces, nephews and close family friends.

Her son, David, preceded her in death in 1980. Barbara also had a sister, Judy and another brother, Bill who also have preceded her in death.

Upon graduation from South Portland High School, Barbara married Carlton and they had two sons together. Barbara was employed for 30 years and retired from Dr. Maurice Van Lonkhuyzen’s practice, where she was an Ophthalmology assistant. She also held several other part time jobs over her working career.

While in Maine, Barbara was an active member of Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, South Portland. She started singing in the church choir in her early teens. Barbara was noted as the choir’s eldest member, and she was proud of that title. Barbara also volunteered in the church pantry as well as several other organizations. Once Barbara and Carlton moved to Arizona to be closer to family, her new church home became Lakeview United Methodist Church, Sun City, Ariz..

Barbara loved her family dearly and her impact will be forever felt by her family that loves her dearly. Her passing has left an unfillable gap in the hearts of her loved ones.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m., MST on Saturday, July 22 at Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City, Ariz. A livestream service will be held for family and friends who would like to attend in Maine at Thornton Heights United Methodist Church 1 p.m., EST on Saturday, July 22, 100 Westbrook St, South Portland, ME 04106.

Flowers for the memorial service can be sent to

Lakeview United

Methodist Church

10298 W Thunderbird Blvd.

Sun City, AZ 85351