WESTBROOK – Dorothy “Dot” A. Drew, 86, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Westbrook, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Born on Jan. 7, 1937, Dot resided throughout her life in Westbrook and Old Orchard Beach.

Dot is survived by her two sons, Greg and wife Mary, of Altoona, Pa. and Chris and wife Amy, of Westbrook; her granddaughters Lindsay Drew of Hershey, Pa., Kayla Drew and fiancé BJ Pandit of Baltimore, Md., Madison (Drew) Mclellan and husband Tyler of Westbrook, grandson, Aidan Drew of Westbrook; and her great-grandsons Chase, Maverick, Conor, and Kayne.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Herbert Drew, Jr.; her parents Herbert B. and Ethel Gerrish Arey; brothers Leon, Stanley, and Wayne, sister Louise (Arey) Stevens; and her granddaughter, Jessica Drew.

Dot graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1955, and was employed by Petro Oil, Casco Bank and Trust, and Sturbridge Yankee.

Dot’s pride and joy was her family, especially as “Nana Dot” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by them and remembered as a strong, resilient, and remarkable woman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memorial to

The Jessica Drew Sunshine Memorial Fund, Inc.,

73 Carousel Circle,

Hershey, PA 17033,

http://www.JessieDrew.com,

a non-profit organization created in memory of

Dot’s beloved late granddaughter, Jessica or

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough at https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

