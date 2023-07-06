WESTBROOK – Dorothy “Dot” A. Drew, 86, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Westbrook, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Born on Jan. 7, 1937, Dot resided throughout her life in Westbrook and Old Orchard Beach.
Dot is survived by her two sons, Greg and wife Mary, of Altoona, Pa. and Chris and wife Amy, of Westbrook; her granddaughters Lindsay Drew of Hershey, Pa., Kayla Drew and fiancé BJ Pandit of Baltimore, Md., Madison (Drew) Mclellan and husband Tyler of Westbrook, grandson, Aidan Drew of Westbrook; and her great-grandsons Chase, Maverick, Conor, and Kayne.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Herbert Drew, Jr.; her parents Herbert B. and Ethel Gerrish Arey; brothers Leon, Stanley, and Wayne, sister Louise (Arey) Stevens; and her granddaughter, Jessica Drew.
Dot graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1955, and was employed by Petro Oil, Casco Bank and Trust, and Sturbridge Yankee.
Dot’s pride and joy was her family, especially as “Nana Dot” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by them and remembered as a strong, resilient, and remarkable woman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memorial to
The Jessica Drew Sunshine Memorial Fund, Inc.,
73 Carousel Circle,
Hershey, PA 17033,
a non-profit organization created in memory of
Dot’s beloved late granddaughter, Jessica or
Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough at https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.