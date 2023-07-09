AMESBURY, Mass. – Candace Lee Kucharik, affectionately known as “Candy”, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023 at the age of 72 in Amesbury, Mass., after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on July 13, 1950, in Scotch Plains, N.J. to Herbert and Alice Peck. Candy was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Candy attended schools in Scotch Plains, N.J. before embarking on a long and fulfilling career as a GME coordinator in the Department of Medicine at Maine Medical Center where she worked from 1972 until her retirement in 2019. She was deeply committed to her work and made a lasting impact on her colleagues and the medical community.

Candy married her husband of 51 years, Joseph Kucharik, in Clark, N.J. For many years they resided and raised their daughters in Pownal on the backside of Bradbury Mountain where Candy always enjoyed growing a large garden. Candy was a devoted mother and grandmother. In retirement she spent her days playing board games with her grandchildren and welcomed early trips to the beach to hunt for the best shells. She was also absolutely fearless, and at 72 she swam in her first triathlon.

Candy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Kucharik; her daughter, Martha Rettig and husband Pascal of Amesbury, Mass., her daughter, Bethany Kucharik and husband Nick Webster of Portsmouth, N.H.; her four grandsons, Augustine Rettig, Theodore Rettig, Callum Webster, and Wyatt Webster; her sister, Holly Thompson of Springfield, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Lynn Miller and her brother, Kenneth Peck.

She will be remembered as a kind, caring, and courageous woman who touched the lives of all who knew her.

Her daughter, Bethany Kucharik, will be participating in the Tri for a Cure triathlon in Maine

on July 16 in remembrance.

Donations can be made at https://mainecancer.donordrive.com/participant/34235