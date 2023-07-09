Diana K. Joyner

SOUTH PORTLAND – A public Celebration of Life service will be held on July 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the McKernan Hospitality Center, 122 McKernan Drive, SMCC, South Portland. We will gather to remember Diana in a beautiful location by the beach.

