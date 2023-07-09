GORHAM – Guy Philman “Phil” Coolbroth, 94, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023 at the Gorham House.

Phil was born on March 23, 1929 to Guy C. Coolbroth and Nettie Boothby Coolbroth. Phil attended Standish High School and graduated in 1947. The following year he married the love of his life, Loraine Stocks Coolbroth, they were married for 69 years.

When his father retired, Phil took over the family store, Coolbroth Market in Cornish. After, he worked in the code enforcement industry for the towns of Gorham, Scarborough, and South Portland. Phil was a member of the Cornish Masons Greenleaf Lodge #117. During the summer months, Phil and Loraine spent many summers at Sebago Lake and when it turned cold they would travel to Florida.

Phil was predeceased by his wife, Loraine; parents Guy and Nettie Coolbroth; and his sisters Mary Stearns and Polly Furman.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Dorr and her partner Dana Dame, son, Scott Coolbroth and his wife Kristin; and grandchildren Lisa, Megan, Courtney, and Erik; and great-grandchildren Justin, Alexis, Darian, Autumn, and Savannah.

A private graveside service will be held in his honor at a later date.